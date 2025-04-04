Left Menu

MSRDC Wins SKOCH 2025 Award for Transformative Samruddhi Mahamarg Project

MSRDC has been recognized with the SKOCH 2025 Award for the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, a major expressway connecting 392 villages and reducing travel times in Maharashtra. The project has spurred economic growth in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, enhancing connectivity and development opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:16 IST
MSRDC Wins SKOCH 2025 Award for Transformative Samruddhi Mahamarg Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) has garnered the esteemed SKOCH 2025 Award for the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project. This award, presented at the 100th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi, acknowledges the project's transformative impact on Maharashtra's infrastructure.

The expressway, managed by MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, connects 392 villages in 26 talukas across 10 districts, slashing travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai to just 7-8 hours. Dr. Gaikwad lauded the team's dedication in overcoming significant challenges to complete the state's longest expressway swiftly.

Beyond enhancing connectivity, the expressway has catalyzed agricultural and industrial growth in Vidarbha and Marathwada, generating new opportunities for agro-based and manufacturing industries. Established in 2003, the SKOCH Award honors projects that demonstrate exceptional governance and contribute to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025