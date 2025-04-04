MSRDC Wins SKOCH 2025 Award for Transformative Samruddhi Mahamarg Project

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) has garnered the esteemed SKOCH 2025 Award for the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project. This award, presented at the 100th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi, acknowledges the project's transformative impact on Maharashtra's infrastructure.

The expressway, managed by MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, connects 392 villages in 26 talukas across 10 districts, slashing travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai to just 7-8 hours. Dr. Gaikwad lauded the team's dedication in overcoming significant challenges to complete the state's longest expressway swiftly.

Beyond enhancing connectivity, the expressway has catalyzed agricultural and industrial growth in Vidarbha and Marathwada, generating new opportunities for agro-based and manufacturing industries. Established in 2003, the SKOCH Award honors projects that demonstrate exceptional governance and contribute to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)