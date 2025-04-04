Escalating Trade Wars: A Global Economic Showdown

The trade war between the U.S. and China has entered a new, more perilous phase as Beijing announced a 34% tariff on American goods. This escalation has fueled fears of a potential recession and sent shockwaves through global stock markets, sparking concerns of far-reaching economic consequences.

In addition to the tariffs, China imposed export controls on key rare-earth elements and added 11 entities to its 'unreliable entity' list, further raising the stakes. As nations brace for impact, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declared that the situation poses a 'national crisis' with significant implications for global financial stability.

The European Union, meanwhile, is formulating a unified response strategy, although member states are divided on how to proceed. As the world waits for potential trade negotiations, businesses scramble to adapt to these sweeping changes, with industries from electronics to automotive bracing for significant disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)