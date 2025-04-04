Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: China Retaliates with Tariffs in US Trade War

China responded to US-imposed tariffs by announcing a 34% tariff on all American imports, in retaliation for President Trump's trade measures. This move, escalating trade tensions between the two nations, also includes a ban on dual-use item exports to 16 US entities. The tariffs begin in April 2023.

In a bold countermove on Friday, China declared a 34% tariff on all imported American products. This action comes in direct retaliation to President Trump's decision to impose similar tariffs on Chinese exports, significantly heightening the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The Chinese tariffs will come into effect starting April 10, as stated by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Additionally, China has filed a lawsuit with the WTO, accusing the US of unlawful trade practices after President Trump unveiled tariffs as part of a grand restructuring of American trade policies.

China's Commerce Ministry expressed strong objections, criticizing the US tariffs as violations of WTO rules. In response, China banned the export of dual-use items to 16 US entities and urged the US to engage in dialogue rather than escalations, framing the tariffs as unproductive and harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

