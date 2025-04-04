Left Menu

Empowering 5,000 Women: UPSRTC's Bold Recruitment Drive

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation plans to hire 5,000 women conductors to empower women and generate employment. Candidates with intermediate qualifications will be recruited on a contractual basis, with preference given to those with certain certificates. The initiative aims to boost self-reliance among women.

Updated: 04-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push toward women empowerment, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to recruit 5,000 women conductors on a contractual basis. The initiative aims not only to boost women's employment but also to make them more self-reliant, according to a statement by the Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh.

Applicants are required to have completed intermediate education and possess a CCC certificate. Additional weightage will be given to those with NCC 'B' certificates, NSS certificates, or awards from the Bharat Scouts and Guides Institute. In an effort to make the recruitment process more accessible, appointments will be made in candidates' home districts.

The salary will adhere to the rates set by the transport corporation. A series of Rozgar Melas, or job fairs, will be organized across various cities to accelerate the recruitment process, which runs from April 8 to April 17. Interested individuals can apply online via the UPSRTC website, with certificate verification conducted both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

