Air India Faces Turbulence Over Broken Seat Controversy

Air India's services have come under scrutiny following claims by Goa AAP president Amit Palekar regarding a broken seat on a flight to Seoul. The issue, raised on social media, has sparked discussions on the airline's passenger safety and service standards.

Palekar, in a video posted on X, reported being offered a refund or a flight on a non-reclining seat for which he had already paid in full. He highlighted this as a recurring issue with the airline, accusing it of operating aircrafts that should be grounded due to safety concerns.

He has urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to address the safety oversight. Air India, responding to Palekar's complaint, stated its commitment to resolving the issue and is currently reviewing the concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)