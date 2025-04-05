Left Menu

Iran's Rial Hits Record Low Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Iran's rial reached a historic low against the US dollar post-Nowruz holiday, trading at 1,043,000 to the dollar. As markets reopened, tension surfaced with currency traders in Tehran showing reluctance to display rates due to uncertainty. Informal trading during the holiday exacerbated the decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's national currency, the rial, has plunged to unprecedented levels against the US dollar, hitting a record low as the nation resumed business after the Persian New Year holiday. On Saturday, the rial was trading at 1,043,000 to the dollar, a significant drop from earlier figures.

During the holiday period, known as Nowruz, currency shops closed, and only informal street trading took place, increasing market pressure. This erratic trading environment contributed to the rial's persistent decline, raising concerns among investors and the public.

In Tehran's Ferdowsi Street, a central hub for currency exchange, some traders opted to turn off their electronic rate signs, highlighting the deepening uncertainty about the rial's future trajectory. The palpable tension reflects broader economic challenges facing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

