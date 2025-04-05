Left Menu

Iran's Rial Hits Record Low Amid Tensions with US

Iran’s rial plummets to a record low against the USD as trading resumes post-holiday. Tensions with the US, international sanctions, and economic instability spur the currency's decline. Public discontent grows amid rising inflation, possible increases in subsidized gasoline costs, and visible government spending excesses.

Updated: 05-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's national currency, the rial, reached an all-time low against the US dollar on Saturday, trading at over 1 million rials per greenback. This downturn follows the country's return to business after Nowruz holidays, with economic pressures exacerbated by tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In Tehran, on Ferdowsi Street, a hub for money exchanges, electronic signs displaying rates went dark amid uncertainty over further declines. Reza Sharifi, a trader, cited the constant rate fluctuations as the reason for halting rate displays, reflecting market volatility amid foreign policy clashes.

The rial's devaluation is linked to US policies, notably since former President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, which triggered reinstated sanctions. Amid economic turmoil, Iranians face inflation, savings depletion, and government controversies like lavish official spending amid widespread austerity.

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

