Iran's Rial Hits Record Low Amid Tensions with US
Iran’s rial plummets to a record low against the USD as trading resumes post-holiday. Tensions with the US, international sanctions, and economic instability spur the currency's decline. Public discontent grows amid rising inflation, possible increases in subsidized gasoline costs, and visible government spending excesses.
Iran's national currency, the rial, reached an all-time low against the US dollar on Saturday, trading at over 1 million rials per greenback. This downturn follows the country's return to business after Nowruz holidays, with economic pressures exacerbated by tensions between Tehran and Washington.
In Tehran, on Ferdowsi Street, a hub for money exchanges, electronic signs displaying rates went dark amid uncertainty over further declines. Reza Sharifi, a trader, cited the constant rate fluctuations as the reason for halting rate displays, reflecting market volatility amid foreign policy clashes.
The rial's devaluation is linked to US policies, notably since former President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, which triggered reinstated sanctions. Amid economic turmoil, Iranians face inflation, savings depletion, and government controversies like lavish official spending amid widespread austerity.
