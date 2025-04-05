Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: A Testament to the Dravidian Model

Tamil Nadu has recorded a remarkable economic growth rate of 9.69%, the highest in India. Chief Minister M K Stalin attributes this success to the Dravidian Model, emphasizing inclusivity, gender equality, and geographical balance. The state's progress illustrates its commitment to reaching a $1 trillion economy.

  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leader in economic growth, achieving a 9.69% increase, the highest in the country, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin. This accomplishment is attributed to the state's focus on inclusivity, gender equality, and equitable growth.

Stalin highlighted the role of the Dravidian Model, which emphasizes sound governance and strategic vision, as a driving force behind this success. He noted that Tamil Nadu is determinedly progressing toward its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked that this growth, despite financial biases from the Union Government, underscores the efficacy of the state's schemes and planning. Tamil Nadu continues its strides toward substantial economic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

