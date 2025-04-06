Tragic Bus Accident Shakes Bangladeshi Tourists in Odisha

A tragic accident involving a tourist bus from Bangladesh resulted in the death of a passenger and injuries to at least 15 others. The incident occurred on Sunday near Odisha's Bhubaneswar, as confirmed by local police.

Identified as Nunibala Nath, the deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The bus, en route to Puri with 70 Bangladeshi passengers, overturned after falling into a pit on National Highway-16 at Uttara Square in the early hours.

The bus driver fled the scene after the accident. Police and local residents promptly rescued the injured, who were admitted to Capital Hospital. Three critically injured individuals were later transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The bus was cleared from the site, and arrangements were made for the remaining passengers to continue their journey to Puri.

