World Health Day 2025: Launching a Revolution for Healthier Futures

New Delhi, April 7: World Health Day 2025 arrives as a pivotal call to recognize the power of health choices in crafting vibrant futures. This year's agenda underscores the significance of early healthy decisions, laying the groundwork for a dynamic tomorrow. Eminent experts from various sectors are converging to emphasize the critical roles of preventive care, nutrition, mental health, and holistic practices.

Dr. N. K. Tak, a renowned neuropsychiatrist, underlines mental health as a cornerstone of overall well-being, advocating for attention to mental and physical health. His advice includes sufficient sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise. Meanwhile, urologist Dr. Mangesh Patil points to the lifelong benefits of early urological health habits, from hydration to regular screenings.

Across India, medical leaders such as Dr. Tushar Kranti Ghosh and Dr. Shakti Singh Deora are pioneering advanced surgical techniques and cancer awareness, respectively, pushing for early interventions. World Health Day 2025 is a reminder that today's preventive steps sow the seeds for a healthier, empowered future, not just for individuals but for communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)