Tragic Crash: Fatal Accident on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

A 40-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a collision on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near IFFCO Chowk. The canter driver was arrested, and an FIR filed. The victims' vehicle had broken down when hit by the canter. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred early Monday on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near IFFCO Chowk, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to police reports.

The mishap happened when a canter crashed into a car parked by the roadside due to a mechanical fault. The car's occupants, en route to Bihar, were attempting repairs when the canter struck.

The canter's driver, Akhilesh from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and charged, with an FIR lodged at Sector 18 police station. The investigation continues as victims receive medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

