Konkan Region Opens Doors for Investment: A New Era of Growth
The Konkan region is proactively seeking investment, with the administration committed to fostering a business-friendly atmosphere. Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi highlighted efforts to welcome investors, ensuring minimal business inconvenience by streamlining processes and addressing critical issues promptly during an Executive Committee meeting attended by key regional officials.
The Konkan region is ramping up efforts to attract investors, with Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi emphasizing a commitment to creating a nurturing business-friendly environment. During an Executive Committee meeting on Monday, attended by senior officials, Suryavanshi reiterated the state leadership's focus on stimulating investment in the region.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' directive to forge a welcoming environment for businesses was a focal point of the discussions. Officials, including collectors and police superintendents, were urged to promptly deal with entrepreneurs' concerns and fulfill legitimate requests. This initiative aims to assure timely responses and provide essential data under the Right to Information Act.
Specific instructions were outlined to swiftly tackle key issues. The MIDC Wagle Estate market shift matter was directed to the MIDC CEO, while illegal godowns were a call for action by district collectors and police. Solutions for the Mahanagar Gas pipeline and hospital doctor availability concerns were also in focus, signaling the administration's proactive approach.
