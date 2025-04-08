Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S.-China Tariff Wars

The escalating trade war between the United States and China saw a significant development on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump proposed an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports. In response, China vowed to counteract aggressively, marking a tense standoff between the two global forcehouses.

Countries across Asia are also feeling the pressure. Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is engaging directly with Trump, seeking to remedy the impact of heightened U.S. tariffs on Japanese industries. Concurrently, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is negotiating with the U.S. for a favorable bilateral trade agreement, hoping for concessions.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim advocates 'soft diplomacy' to address tariff concerns in Washington, stressing a unified ASEAN response. Hong Kong, aligning with Beijing, critiques Trump's tariffs and opts to increase trade cooperation with the mainland, striving for economic stability amidst growing uncertainties.

