West Bengal Cabinet Approves Land for Fertilizer Plant and Shopping Malls

The West Bengal Cabinet has greenlit a proposal to allocate 33.182 acres of land at Panagarh Industrial Park to Agrisource India Pvt Ltd for a new fertilizer factory. This decision was announced at a meeting led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya revealed that the allocated land would soon be handed over to the private fertiliser company, urging them to commence operations promptly. This move aims to revive fertilizer manufacturing in the state, a sector diminished since the Left Front government's tenure.

In a push to invigorate the MSME sector, the Cabinet also approved the construction of shopping malls in Coochbehar, Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur, and Bankura. These malls will feature cinema halls and provide space for self-help groups to market their products. Allocations have already been made in Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.

