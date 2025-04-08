West Bengal Cabinet Approves Land for Fertilizer Plant and Shopping Malls
The West Bengal Cabinet approved giving 33.182 acres of land in Panagarh Industrial Park to Agrisource India Pvt Ltd for setting up a fertilizer plant. Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed building shopping malls across various districts to support artisans, weavers, and boost the MSME sector.
The West Bengal Cabinet has greenlit a proposal to allocate 33.182 acres of land at Panagarh Industrial Park to Agrisource India Pvt Ltd for a new fertilizer factory. This decision was announced at a meeting led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya revealed that the allocated land would soon be handed over to the private fertiliser company, urging them to commence operations promptly. This move aims to revive fertilizer manufacturing in the state, a sector diminished since the Left Front government's tenure.
In a push to invigorate the MSME sector, the Cabinet also approved the construction of shopping malls in Coochbehar, Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur, and Bankura. These malls will feature cinema halls and provide space for self-help groups to market their products. Allocations have already been made in Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.
