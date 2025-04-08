Ferrovie dello Stato Challenges Eurostar: High-Speed London-Paris Rail Set for 2029
Italy's state railway, Ferrovie dello Stato, aims to break Eurostar's monopoly on Channel Tunnel rail services with a high-speed link between London and Paris by 2029. The €1 billion project aligns with EU plans to liberalize rail services, offering competitive alternatives to air travel.
Italy's state railway company, Ferrovie dello Stato, has announced ambitious plans to launch a high-speed rail service connecting London and Paris by 2029. This initiative aims to challenge Eurostar's current monopoly on train services through the Channel Tunnel.
Backed by EU-driven liberalization, the railway sector is seeing increased competition and reduced ticket prices, fostering trains as a viable and eco-friendly alternative to air travel. Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, FS Chief Executive, noted that expanding presence on key corridors will foster a customer-oriented industry.
The service will feature trains inspired by Italy's high-speed Frecciarossa models and integrate seamlessly with the existing infrastructure at London's St. Pancras station, operated by Getlink. FS is also exploring further extensions to cities like Lille, Lyon, and Milan, enhancing its European high-speed network.
