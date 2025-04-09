Delta's Economic Downshift: Navigating Turbulence amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Delta Air Lines announced a recalibration of its financial projections for 2023, citing economic unpredictability linked to President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. The Atlanta-based airline informed stakeholders of stalling travel demand and projections that fell short of market expectations.

Widespread tariffs on imports have adversely impacted U.S. consumer and business confidence, raising fears of inflation and decelerated economic growth. Increased recession risks have negatively affected the outlook of airlines, a sector heavily reliant on discretionary spending, prompting a significant sell-off in airline stocks.

Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, expressed caution due to uncertainties in global trade, leading to a conservative profit forecast for the coming quarter. Despite challenges, Delta's shares saw a 2% premarket uptick after reporting a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, signaling resilience amid industry-wide challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)