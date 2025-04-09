Delta Air Lines Navigates Uncertainty Amid Trade Wars

Delta Air Lines has opted to withdraw its financial guidance for 2025, as the ongoing trade war reshapes expectations surrounding business and household expenditure, negatively impacting bookings across the travel sector. CEO Ed Bastian highlighted the uncertainty surrounding global trade as a major factor in stalling growth.

Despite better-than-expected earnings with a first-quarter profit of USD 240 million, Delta's shares have dropped by 41% this year due to investor anxiety over rising tariffs and economic uncertainty. The airline recorded operating revenue of USD 14.04 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates, while fuel prices fell significantly.

As a response to declining consumer and business confidence, Delta has adjusted its capacity growth and remains focused on cost management. Although recent earnings exceed expectations, the company remains cautious about future forecasts due to the unpredictable economic environment. Delta's President, Glen Hauenstein, emphasized the need to adapt strategies amid evolving conditions.

