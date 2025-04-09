India Ends Transshipment Facility Amid Political Tensions with Bangladesh
India has terminated a transshipment facility that enabled Bangladesh to export goods through Indian ports to third countries. This decision follows political comments by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus. The termination impacts trade dynamics, particularly benefiting Indian apparel exporters while causing logistical challenges for Bangladeshi exports.
In a significant move, the Indian government has withdrawn a crucial transshipment facility that had allowed Bangladesh to export goods to third countries using Indian ports and airports. A recent government circular put an end to this arrangement, which had facilitated seamless trade routes for Bangladesh since June 2020.
The decision arrives against a backdrop of political tension following remarks by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who reportedly made controversial comments about India's northeastern states. The statement has provoked strong reactions from Indian political leaders, leading to a reassessment of bilateral agreements.
While trade experts suggest the withdrawal will disrupt Bangladesh's export logistics, Indian sectors, notably apparel, are expected to benefit. The facility's termination offers more air capacity for Indian exporters and reduces congestion at airports. However, concerns over logistical disruptions for landlocked Nepal and Bhutan remain.
