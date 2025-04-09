Delta Air Lines Revises 2025 Outlook Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Delta Air Lines, a leader in the aviation industry, has retracted its financial expectations for 2025 due to disruptions in global trade, marking a significant shift from earlier optimistic projections.

The company's revised stance follows a similar trend among major corporations, including retail giant Walmart, which also altered its profit forecasts amid tariff risks.

Despite a challenging economic landscape, Delta remains resilient, with analysts suggesting the airline is a solid investment for those seeking stability in the turbulent travel sector.

