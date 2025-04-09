Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2 Achieves Prestigious 5-Star Rating

The Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) has set a new benchmark for Indian aviation by becoming the first terminal in the country to secure a 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating from Skytrax. The prestigious accolade is awarded based on a comprehensive audit encompassing over 800 passenger touchpoints spread across more than 30 categories, such as terminal design, cleanliness, security, digital integration, hospitality, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) announced the award, highlighting the facility's exceptional and seamless travel experience for passengers. BIAL's MD & CEO, Hari Marar, expressed gratitude to passengers, partners, and employees for their trust and support, emphasizing the global recognition this brings to Bengaluru's aviation sector.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, lauded the achievement, noting that Kempegowda International Airport now stands as India's premier airport by achieving the top-quality 5-Star Rating. This accolade underlines the airport's commitment to maintaining world-class standards and elevates its status on the international aviation stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)