BOST Expands Infrastructure and Partnerships to Boost Ghana’s Oil & Gas Value Chain

The Ghanaian Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) agency, under the leadership of Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor, is making significant strides in bolstering the country’s oil and gas infrastructure. As Ghana’s oil sector sees rapid expansion with the development of 17 new oil and gas projects set for completion by 2027, BOST’s efforts are critical in ensuring that the country’s downstream energy capacity grows in tandem with its upstream developments.

BOST is currently spearheading numerous projects aimed at increasing storage and transportation capacity across Ghana. The agency manages an impressive total storage capacity of 415,000 cubic meters, with major depots situated strategically across the country. These include the Accra Plains depot, with a capacity of 215,000 cubic meters; the Kumasi depot, with 87,000 cubic meters; the Buipe depot, which holds 50,000 cubic meters; the Bolga depot, with 46,500 cubic meters; the Akosombo depot, which stores 12,000 cubic meters; and the Mami Water depot, with 17,000 cubic meters.

To meet the demands of an increasingly connected energy landscape, BOST is also expanding its network of pipelines and storage facilities. Among these is a pipeline linking the Tema Oil Refinery to the Accra Plains depot, as well as an 8-inch multi-product pipeline that connects the Trafigura Conventional Check Buoy Mooring to the Accra Plains depot. These additions, along with an expanding network of pipelines linking depots across the country, ensure reliable distribution from storage terminals to consumers and contribute to greater fuel security for the Ghanaian population.

In addition to enhancing internal infrastructure, BOST is also making significant strides to support the regional energy landscape. The company renewed its partnership in March 2025 with Burkina Faso’s National Hydrocarbons Company (SONABHY) to strengthen cross-border petroleum trade. Under the renewed agreement, SONABHY will utilize BOST’s extensive supply chain infrastructure, including pipelines, logistics networks, river transport, bulk road vehicles, and storage terminals, to facilitate the efficient movement of petroleum products from Ghana to Burkina Faso. This partnership, backed by a joint technical team from both companies, aims to improve operational capacity and eliminate supply chain disruptions, ensuring smoother petroleum distribution within the region.

At the forefront of these efforts, BOST has also supported Ghana’s Gold-for-Oil initiative, which plays a vital role in securing the country’s fuel imports. The initiative leverages Ghana’s gold reserves, allowing the government to purchase petroleum products with gold, a move that has proven instrumental in fortifying the nation’s fuel security. Ghana’s gold reserves have surged from 19.5 tons in 2023 to 30.5 tons in 2024, underscoring the critical role of the country’s mineral resources in supporting the energy sector.

Ghana’s oil and gas sector is expected to continue to grow, with BOST’s efforts playing a pivotal role in securing the infrastructure needed to support this expansion. As the country positions itself as a key player in Africa’s oil and gas industry, BOST’s initiatives are not only crucial for enhancing national energy security but also for fostering regional partnerships that will benefit neighboring countries.

The upcoming Invest in African Energies: Accra Investor Briefing, scheduled for April 14, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, will serve as an important platform to discuss and promote Ghana’s energy sector. The event will offer an in-depth overview of the country’s oil and gas opportunities, ranging from upstream oil blocks to downstream infrastructure development, as well as capacity-building and storage initiatives. It is expected to provide critical insights for investors, highlighting the vast potential within Ghana’s hydrocarbon market.

This briefing will also act as a prelude to the highly anticipated African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, set to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, in September 2025. AEW 2025 will bring together energy professionals, policymakers, and investors from across the globe to explore Africa’s energy future and the investments required to ensure the continent’s sustainable growth.

The African Energy Chamber's Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk, emphasized the need for African countries to scale up their domestic storage and distribution capabilities in order to end energy poverty by 2030. According to Ayuk, “Companies like BOST are at the forefront of this transformation, making critical investments to strengthen fuel security in Ghana. As the country prepares to launch new oil and gas projects, BOST’s contributions will ensure that local communities benefit from this growing sector.”

BOST’s expansion of storage, transportation, and regional distribution infrastructure is setting the stage for a more resilient energy sector in Ghana, one that is positioned to not only meet the country’s domestic needs but also serve as a key energy hub for the broader African continent. With continued efforts to foster international partnerships, strengthen local infrastructure, and build upon the country’s mineral wealth, Ghana’s energy future is becoming increasingly secure, poised for growth and regional influence in the coming decades.