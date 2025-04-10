Left Menu

Integrity Triumphs: Coach Attendant Returns Lost Bag of Valuables

A coach attendant on the Sampoorna Kranti Express exhibited commendable integrity by locating and returning a forgotten bag full of cash and jewelry to its owner, Rajan Pathak. The timely cooperation between the train's crew ensured the rightful return of the belongings, highlighting exceptional service by the railways.

Updated: 10-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:59 IST
In a display of notable integrity, Randhir Kumar Singh, a coach attendant on the Sampoorna Kranti Express, discovered and returned a bag containing cash and jewelry to Rajan Pathak, who mistakenly left it behind. The Railway Ministry announced the incident on Thursday, celebrating Singh's honesty and prompt action.

The train, traveling between Rajendra Nagar in Bihar and New Delhi, stopped at the New Delhi Station, where Singh found the unattended bag. He immediately informed the train ticket examiner, allowing the railway staff to identify the potential owners using the coach chart.

Rajan Pathak, a priest from Vindhyachal Dham, confirmed ownership of the valuables after station officials verified his claims. He expressed gratitude for Singh's honesty and the railway's excellent service, emphasizing the importance of integrity among railway personnel.

