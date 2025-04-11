Left Menu

Argentina Secures New $5 Billion Lifeline with China amid Reserve Pressures

Argentina has secured an additional $5 billion from China as part of a bilateral currency swap, providing relief to Argentina's dwindling reserves and marking a significant partnership with China. This deal comes amid criticism from the US and highlights Argentina's strategic pivot under President Javier Milei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:50 IST
Argentina Secures New $5 Billion Lifeline with China amid Reserve Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina has struck a crucial agreement to access an additional $5 billion from China, a move set to alleviate pressure on the nation's diminishing foreign reserves. This strategic partnership with China emerges despite criticism from the Trump administration.

The Central Bank of Argentina confirmed the continuation of an $18 billion bilateral currency swap with the People's Bank of China, extending the facility for another year. This permits Argentina to draw a further $5 billion, payable in China's yuan, aiding its beleaguered peso and facilitating Chinese investment and imports.

Amidst US concerns about Argentina's ties with its global rival, the currency swap offers the South American nation some economic relief. Javier Milei's administration juggles diplomacy, courting US investment while maintaining pragmatic relations with Beijing to stabilize Argentina's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025