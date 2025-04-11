Left Menu

Belrise Industries Expands with Strategic Acquisition of H-One India

Belrise Industries, preparing for an IPO, has acquired H-One India's arm to boost design and manufacturing capabilities in the automotive sector. The acquisition aims to enhance Belrise's supply of chassis systems, leveraging H-One’s manufacturing facilities and high-tensile steel expertise to improve efficiency, customer base, and product diversification.

Updated: 11-04-2025 13:06 IST
Belrise Industries, on the verge of its initial public offering, has announced the acquisition of H-One India's automotive arm. This strategic move is designed to augment Belrise's design and manufacturing capabilities within the competitive landscape of the Indian automotive sector.

The acquisition aligns with Belrise's goal of strengthening its position as a leading supplier of chassis systems and body-in-white parts, critical components in modern vehicle construction. While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition marks a significant expansion in Belrise's operational capacity.

The acquired entity, H-One India, brings with it expertise in high-tensile steel components and advanced tool development for both two and four-wheelers, vital for vehicle innovation, safety, and efficiency. The transaction was facilitated by X-B4 Advisory and Desai & Diwanji, with Belrise receiving approval to raise Rs 2,150 crore through its IPO as of March.

