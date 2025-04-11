Left Menu

UAE's DP World Boosts India Ties with New Free Trade Zone

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated DP World's Free Trade Warehousing Zone, Nhava Sheva Business Park in Mumbai. This marks DP World's significant $200 million investment in India, enhancing trade and infrastructure ties. The zones provide advanced infrastructure and services, strengthening bilateral connectivity and supporting economic growth between the UAE and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:24 IST
UAE's DP World Boosts India Ties with New Free Trade Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurated the Nhava Sheva Business Park, part of DP World's Free Trade Warehousing Zone in Mumbai, during a recent visit.

This investment is part of a $200 million plan to develop world-leading warehousing zones in India, bolstering trade ties and infrastructural advancements.

With 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, the facility promises to enhance efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the UAE-India economic partnership goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025