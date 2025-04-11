UAE's DP World Boosts India Ties with New Free Trade Zone

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurated the Nhava Sheva Business Park, part of DP World's Free Trade Warehousing Zone in Mumbai, during a recent visit.

This investment is part of a $200 million plan to develop world-leading warehousing zones in India, bolstering trade ties and infrastructural advancements.

With 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, the facility promises to enhance efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the UAE-India economic partnership goals.

