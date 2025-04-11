UAE's DP World Boosts India Ties with New Free Trade Zone
UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated DP World's Free Trade Warehousing Zone, Nhava Sheva Business Park in Mumbai. This marks DP World's significant $200 million investment in India, enhancing trade and infrastructure ties. The zones provide advanced infrastructure and services, strengthening bilateral connectivity and supporting economic growth between the UAE and India.
UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurated the Nhava Sheva Business Park, part of DP World's Free Trade Warehousing Zone in Mumbai, during a recent visit.
This investment is part of a $200 million plan to develop world-leading warehousing zones in India, bolstering trade ties and infrastructural advancements.
With 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, the facility promises to enhance efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the UAE-India economic partnership goals.
