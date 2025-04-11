New Leadership at Yum! Brands' India Tech Centre

In a strategic move, Yum! Brands, the parent company of renowned franchises such as KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, has named Manish Jain as the head of its Digital and Technology India Global Capability Centre (GCC).

Jain is set to drive the GCC's strategy in India, focusing on technology solutions and shared services while fostering a world-class workplace environment. He will report directly to James Watts, Yum!'s Chief People Officer.

With over 20 years of extensive global experience in consulting and financial services, Jain is poised to leverage his expertise to advance Yum!'s operations. Prior roles include significant positions at Getronics International and BT Group, where he developed and scaled their business services in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)