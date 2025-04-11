Left Menu

New Leadership at Yum! Brands' India Tech Centre

Yum! Brands has appointed Manish Jain to lead its Digital and Technology India Global Capability Centre. Jain, a seasoned executive, will focus on enhancing the company’s technology solutions and shared services operations in India. Yum! Brands operates leading global food franchises including KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:32 IST
Manish Jain - Leader, Digital & Technology Global Capability Center, Yum! Brands, India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Yum! Brands, the parent company of renowned franchises such as KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, has named Manish Jain as the head of its Digital and Technology India Global Capability Centre (GCC).

Jain is set to drive the GCC's strategy in India, focusing on technology solutions and shared services while fostering a world-class workplace environment. He will report directly to James Watts, Yum!'s Chief People Officer.

With over 20 years of extensive global experience in consulting and financial services, Jain is poised to leverage his expertise to advance Yum!'s operations. Prior roles include significant positions at Getronics International and BT Group, where he developed and scaled their business services in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

