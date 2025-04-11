EaseMyTrip Fuels Indian Entrepreneurial Spirit Amid US-China Tariff Escalation

In light of the escalating trade tensions between the US and China, travel solutions company EaseMyTrip is urging Indian entrepreneurs to capitalize on the opportunity to sell Indian goods in the United States. The company announced a 25% discount on travel bookings for entrepreneurs heading to the US as Chinese products now face a hefty 125% tariff.

Founders Nishant and Prashant Pitti highlighted this in a series of posts on X, encouraging Indian businesses to take advantage of the situation. They shared a list of 104 items, from smartphones to agricultural machinery, that China typically exported to the US, which are now subject to new tariffs, urging Indian entrepreneurs to pitch these products to American buyers.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, stated at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit that India is ready to expedite trade deals with the US, recognizing the rapidly changing global trade landscape. As the US seeks to maintain fair trade practices, China continues to face significant tariffs, representing a key window of opportunity for eager Indian businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)