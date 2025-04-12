Bridge Collapse Disrupts Traffic in Himachal Pradesh

A significant disruption occurred on National Highway 305 after a bridge linking Mandi to Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh collapsed early Saturday, officials confirmed.

The collapse occurred in Banjar, Kullu district, where a bridge from 1980 suddenly gave way. At the time, a truck traversing the structure fell into the river, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

Emergency services reached the scene promptly. The driver received medical care at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Kullu Deputy Commissioner of Police, Torul S Ravneesh, announced that efforts are underway to restore connectivity, including identifying alternate routes and installing a bailey bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)