Bridge Collapse Disrupts Traffic in Himachal Pradesh
Vehicular traffic on National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh was halted after a bridge connecting Mandi to Kullu district collapsed. A truck fell into the river, with the driver sustaining minor injuries. Authorities have initiated restoration efforts and traffic has been diverted to minimize disruption.
- Country:
- India
A significant disruption occurred on National Highway 305 after a bridge linking Mandi to Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh collapsed early Saturday, officials confirmed.
The collapse occurred in Banjar, Kullu district, where a bridge from 1980 suddenly gave way. At the time, a truck traversing the structure fell into the river, leaving the driver with minor injuries.
Emergency services reached the scene promptly. The driver received medical care at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Kullu Deputy Commissioner of Police, Torul S Ravneesh, announced that efforts are underway to restore connectivity, including identifying alternate routes and installing a bailey bridge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RCB Ends 17-Year Chepauk Drought with Commanding Win
PM Modi Honors RSS Legacy in Historic Smruti Mandir Visit
PM Modi visits Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, and second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.
Modi's Historic Visit to Smruti Mandir Marks RSS Centenary Celebrations
Gujarat Titans Secure Commanding Win Against Mumbai Indians with Stellar Performance