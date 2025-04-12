Left Menu

Chandrapur District Secures Record Investment at Summit

During Maharashtra's District Investment Summit, memorandums of understanding valued at Rs 17,432 crore were signed in Chandrapur. This record-breaking investment, exceeding the Nagpur division's target, highlights the district's significant mineral wealth and promise for job creation. Key MoUs include partnerships with Greta Energy and Goa Sponge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:40 IST
Chandrapur District Secures Record Investment at Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Investment Summit in Chandrapur, part of Maharashtra's Nagpur division, marked a significant achievement as Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 17,432 crore were signed—exceeding the Rs 14,000 crore target. This substantial investment positions Chandrapur as a leader in the state.

During the summit, held last Friday, 12 MoUs were finalized, notably seven in the steel industry. Nagpur division holds 60% of Maharashtra's mineral riches, and a significant portion of this is in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, according to MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Collector Vinay Gowda emphasized that these MoUs are a starting point with district administration ready to support entrepreneurs to boost employment. Notable agreements included Greta Energy, which alone promises to invest Rs 10,319 crore and create 7,000 jobs. Other major contributors are Goa Sponge and Power Limited, and Kalika Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025