Chandrapur District Secures Record Investment at Summit

The District Investment Summit in Chandrapur, part of Maharashtra's Nagpur division, marked a significant achievement as Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 17,432 crore were signed—exceeding the Rs 14,000 crore target. This substantial investment positions Chandrapur as a leader in the state.

During the summit, held last Friday, 12 MoUs were finalized, notably seven in the steel industry. Nagpur division holds 60% of Maharashtra's mineral riches, and a significant portion of this is in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, according to MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Collector Vinay Gowda emphasized that these MoUs are a starting point with district administration ready to support entrepreneurs to boost employment. Notable agreements included Greta Energy, which alone promises to invest Rs 10,319 crore and create 7,000 jobs. Other major contributors are Goa Sponge and Power Limited, and Kalika Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)