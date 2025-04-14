Lodha Brothers Settle Trademark Dispute Amicably

In a significant resolution, Macrotech Developers, under the leadership of Abhishek Lodha, has settled a trademark and brand dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha, helmed by his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha. This settlement, facilitated under their parents' guidance, marks the end of a contentious legal battle.

Earlier this year, Macrotech Developers initiated a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL, alleging trademark infringement and seeking injunctions. However, both companies have now agreed to operate separately; Macrotech retains exclusive rights to the 'Lodha' brand, while HoABL maintains its identity independently.

The resolution, hailed as amicable, was achieved through mediation overseen by esteemed Justice R V Raveendran (Retd.) and further inspired by Justice Arif Doctor. The brothers are grateful for this approach in preserving family ties while ensuring business autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)