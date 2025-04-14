Left Menu

Lodha Brothers Settle Trademark Dispute Amicably

Abhishek Lodha's Macrotech Developers and Abhinandan Lodha's House of Abhinandan Lodha have amicably resolved a trademark and brand dispute. The agreement allows both brothers to continue using their respective brand names independently, following mediation and the guidance of their parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:30 IST
Lodha Brothers Settle Trademark Dispute Amicably
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant resolution, Macrotech Developers, under the leadership of Abhishek Lodha, has settled a trademark and brand dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha, helmed by his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha. This settlement, facilitated under their parents' guidance, marks the end of a contentious legal battle.

Earlier this year, Macrotech Developers initiated a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL, alleging trademark infringement and seeking injunctions. However, both companies have now agreed to operate separately; Macrotech retains exclusive rights to the 'Lodha' brand, while HoABL maintains its identity independently.

The resolution, hailed as amicable, was achieved through mediation overseen by esteemed Justice R V Raveendran (Retd.) and further inspired by Justice Arif Doctor. The brothers are grateful for this approach in preserving family ties while ensuring business autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025