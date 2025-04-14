New Hisar-Ayodhya Flight Takes Off: A Boost for Religious Tourism
The inaugural flight between Hisar and Ayodhya marks a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting religious tourism. Launched by Prime Minister Modi, it operates twice weekly, positively impacting local economies and facilitating travel for devotees visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
- Country:
- India
This week marked the launch of a new flight service linking Hisar in Haryana with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at bolstering tourism and religious pilgrimage. The route, officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, operates twice per week, making it easier for devotees to visit the iconic Ram Mandir.
The maiden flight arrived at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport to a grand reception on Monday, featuring a traditional water cannon salute. The service, facilitated by an ATR-72 aircraft, promises to reduce travel time significantly, providing a convenient link between the two cities.
The inaugural day saw a strong turnout, with 61 passengers arriving in Ayodhya and 42 departing for Hisar, indicating a promising start for this travel route. The new connection is expected to invigorate the local economy by attracting increased tourism, thereby offering growth opportunities for businesses such as hotels and transport services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Courchevel Eyes India's Tourism Market: A Growing Opportunity
Vande Bharat Express Train to Kashmir Marks New Era of Connectivity
Declining Tourism: US Faces Challenges Amid Political Climate and Border Issues
Manglam Group's Multi-Crore Hospitality Expansion to Transform Rajasthan's Tourism
Historic Nepal-Thailand Visit Paves Way for Tourism and Cultural MoUs