Emerging market assets are poised for weekly losses following increased geopolitical tensions and a series of central bank decisions that have tempered global financial optimism, despite subdued inflation data from the United States.

The MSCI emerging market stocks index rose by 0.5% on Friday, yet anticipated a 1.8% weekly decline, while currency gauges were expected to show a 0.2% drop. Diverging central bank policies have created a complex global landscape, compounded by political maneuvers, such as the EU's decision to loan Ukraine €90 billion, influencing market sentiments.

As investors navigate these challenges, long-term prospects for emerging markets remain optimistic. Analysts suggest that these markets exhibit more domestic stability than anticipated, with fiscal measures beginning to yield positive outcomes.

