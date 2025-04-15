UST Expands Footprint in India with New Bengaluru Facility Inauguration

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – UST has strengthened its Indian operations, inaugurating a fourth facility in Bengaluru, marking ongoing expansion efforts across 2024-2025. As UST's second-largest development center globally with over 6,500 employees, the new office adds to its presence, enhancing convenience for employees living in North Bengaluru.

Senior UST officials including Sunil Balakrishnan, Kirankumar Doreswamy, and other leaders ushered in the new premises. Doreswamy remarked on Bengaluru's significant role in UST's growth strategy, aiming to provide convenient workspaces to boost innovation and productivity.

With ongoing developments in major Indian cities, UST is on track to generate thousands of new jobs, underscoring its leadership in digital transformation. The firm continues to invest in strategic locations, maximizing connectivity and services for employees and clients alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)