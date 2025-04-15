Left Menu

UST Expands Footprint in India with New Bengaluru Facility Inauguration

UST, a leader in digital transformation solutions, has inaugurated its fourth Bengaluru office, reinforcing its presence in India. The new facility boosts employee convenience with features like a crèche and café. This expansion supports UST's continued commitment to growth, with plans to create thousands of new jobs in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:50 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – UST has strengthened its Indian operations, inaugurating a fourth facility in Bengaluru, marking ongoing expansion efforts across 2024-2025. As UST's second-largest development center globally with over 6,500 employees, the new office adds to its presence, enhancing convenience for employees living in North Bengaluru.

Senior UST officials including Sunil Balakrishnan, Kirankumar Doreswamy, and other leaders ushered in the new premises. Doreswamy remarked on Bengaluru's significant role in UST's growth strategy, aiming to provide convenient workspaces to boost innovation and productivity.

With ongoing developments in major Indian cities, UST is on track to generate thousands of new jobs, underscoring its leadership in digital transformation. The firm continues to invest in strategic locations, maximizing connectivity and services for employees and clients alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

