IHG Expands in India with Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hapur

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a significant expansion in India by signing a management agreement with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services. The collaboration will introduce a 120-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites, slated to open in 2027 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The new hotel is strategically positioned along NH 9, offering excellent connectivity to key business hubs. This advantageous location aims to attract both business and leisure travelers. Additionally, the property will benefit from being part of a larger development that includes extensive MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) and social event spaces.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services as we expand our Holiday Inn Express & Suites footprint in Hapur," stated Sudeep Jain, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts, South West Asia. Hapur, a rapidly developing city, is increasingly recognized as a vital industrial hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)