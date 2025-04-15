Left Menu

IHG Expands in India with Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hapur

IHG Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services to open a new 120-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Expected to open in 2027, the hotel aims to attract business and leisure travelers with its strategic NH 9 location and extensive event spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:23 IST
IHG Expands in India with Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a significant expansion in India by signing a management agreement with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services. The collaboration will introduce a 120-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites, slated to open in 2027 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The new hotel is strategically positioned along NH 9, offering excellent connectivity to key business hubs. This advantageous location aims to attract both business and leisure travelers. Additionally, the property will benefit from being part of a larger development that includes extensive MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) and social event spaces.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services as we expand our Holiday Inn Express & Suites footprint in Hapur," stated Sudeep Jain, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts, South West Asia. Hapur, a rapidly developing city, is increasingly recognized as a vital industrial hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025