Uncertainty Looms: U.S. Stocks React to Tariff Talks

In a climate of uncertainty, U.S. stock index futures showed slight upward momentum on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's suggestion of potential tariff exemptions for the auto industry. Despite the optimism, caution prevails among investors amid ongoing tariff investigations.

Trump's remarks about easing the 25% tariffs on foreign auto imports sparked mixed reactions; Ford gained 0.6%, while General Motors experienced a 1.1% decline. Concurrently, fresh probes into the pharmaceutical and semiconductor sectors fuel concerns. Markets fluctuate as companies and consumers grapple with erratic U.S. trade policies.

Attention turns to upcoming corporate earnings and economic indicators including reports on import/export prices. Despite modest gains, market volatility is expected to persist, with significant cuts in U.S. equity holdings reported by BofA Global Research. The instability is highlighted by Boeing's 2.8% drop amid halts in their jet deliveries to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)