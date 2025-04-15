Karnataka Truckers' Strike Intensifies Amid Failed Talks with CM
The indefinite strike by Karnataka's truckers continues as talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah failed. Key demands include a reduction in diesel prices and toll-related concerns. The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association, representing six lakh members, spearheads the protest citing rising operational costs.
The Karnataka truckers' strike remains unresolved as discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ended without consensus. The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association has led the protest, demanding lower diesel prices and solutions to toll issues.
Despite the Chief Minister's plea to end the strike, the truckers are steadfast in their demands, pointing to increased diesel VAT and harassment at tolls as primary concerns. This has immobilized transportation of goods throughout the state, impacting economic activities.
The ongoing strike seeks to address broader systemic issues, including VAT hikes, border checkposts, and harassment by financial institutions, which contribute to the hardships faced by small and medium transport operators.
