Tragic Accident at Yavatmal Mill: Steel Storage Collapse Claims Three Lives
In a tragic incident at the Manorma Jain Dal Mill in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, a steel storage unit for pulses collapsed, killing three workers and injuring two others. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening and the victims were from Madhya Pradesh and Wardha district.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident at the Manorma Jain Dal Mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a steel storage unit for pulses collapsed, resulting in the death of three workers and injuring two others on Tuesday evening, police reported.
The incident took place at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area facility, when the storage unit unexpectedly broke and fell on the workers, a police official confirmed. Emergency responses were swiftly enacted, but three lives were lost in the unfortunate event.
The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Wardha district, while the injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital. The authorities are conducting further investigations into the cause of the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yavatmal
- accident
- Maharashtra
- steel storage
- casualties
- Dal Mill
- MIDC
- workers
- injuries
- investigation