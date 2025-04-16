Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Yavatmal Mill: Steel Storage Collapse Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident at the Manorma Jain Dal Mill in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, a steel storage unit for pulses collapsed, killing three workers and injuring two others. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening and the victims were from Madhya Pradesh and Wardha district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yavatmal | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:32 IST
Tragic Accident at Yavatmal Mill: Steel Storage Collapse Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident at the Manorma Jain Dal Mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a steel storage unit for pulses collapsed, resulting in the death of three workers and injuring two others on Tuesday evening, police reported.

The incident took place at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area facility, when the storage unit unexpectedly broke and fell on the workers, a police official confirmed. Emergency responses were swiftly enacted, but three lives were lost in the unfortunate event.

The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Wardha district, while the injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital. The authorities are conducting further investigations into the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025