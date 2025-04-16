Tragic Accident at Yavatmal Mill: Steel Storage Collapse Claims Three Lives

In a tragic accident at the Manorma Jain Dal Mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a steel storage unit for pulses collapsed, resulting in the death of three workers and injuring two others on Tuesday evening, police reported.

The incident took place at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area facility, when the storage unit unexpectedly broke and fell on the workers, a police official confirmed. Emergency responses were swiftly enacted, but three lives were lost in the unfortunate event.

The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Wardha district, while the injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital. The authorities are conducting further investigations into the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)