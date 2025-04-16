UltraTech Cement's Green Energy Leap: Stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight

India's UltraTech Cement is set to acquire a significant stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a renewable energy firm. On Wednesday, the company announced its decision to purchase 26% equity shares of AMPIN, aligning with its green energy goals, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition involves an investment of up to Rs 25.50 crore. It is part of UltraTech's strategy to meet green energy needs and reduce energy costs, complying with regulations for captive power utilization, as stated by the Aditya Birla Group company.

AMPIN C&I Power Eight, established on January 29, 2025, will develop a large-scale solar power project in Rajasthan, enhancing UltraTech's energy efficiency. UltraTech stands as a global leader in cement production, with vast capacity outside China.

(With inputs from agencies.)