GTPL Hathway Reports Robust Growth in FY25 Amid Challenging Market

GTPL Hathway Limited, India's preeminent Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service Provider, has announced noteworthy financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Despite industry headwinds, the company posted an annual revenue growth of 8%, amounting to ₹35,072 million.

The company experienced a 10% year-on-year increase in revenue in the fourth quarter, totaling ₹8,989 million. Meanwhile, broadband revenue expanded by 4% annually. Digital cable subscriptions saw an uptick, with active subscribers reaching 9.60 million as of March 2025.

Managing Director Anirudhsinh Jadeja expressed optimism, emphasizing efforts to enhance distribution and consumer-centric services. He mentioned that the upcoming fiscal year will be key for leveraging consumer trends. GTPL Hathway is poised to capitalize on technological innovations and growth opportunities for FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)