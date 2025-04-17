GTPL Hathway Reports Robust Growth in FY25 Amid Challenging Market
GTPL Hathway Limited, a major player in India's Digital Cable TV and Broadband segment, announced its FY25 financial results, showing revenue growth despite industry challenges. Notable achievements include an increase in digital cable and broadband subscribers, along with a strategic focus on consumer-centric and technological advancements.
- Country:
- India
GTPL Hathway Limited, India's preeminent Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service Provider, has announced noteworthy financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Despite industry headwinds, the company posted an annual revenue growth of 8%, amounting to ₹35,072 million.
The company experienced a 10% year-on-year increase in revenue in the fourth quarter, totaling ₹8,989 million. Meanwhile, broadband revenue expanded by 4% annually. Digital cable subscriptions saw an uptick, with active subscribers reaching 9.60 million as of March 2025.
Managing Director Anirudhsinh Jadeja expressed optimism, emphasizing efforts to enhance distribution and consumer-centric services. He mentioned that the upcoming fiscal year will be key for leveraging consumer trends. GTPL Hathway is poised to capitalize on technological innovations and growth opportunities for FY26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking India's Hidden Wealth: The Era of Bold Entrepreneurs
Flower Power Unveiled: Changing Toothbrush Habits in India
Call for Phased Implementation: India SME Forum's Appeal on GST Invoice Management
India's Green Leap: Andhra Pradesh to Transform Barren Lands with 500 Bio-Gas Plants
India Braces for Impact as US Tariffs Take Effect