Campa Cola's Bold Expansion: New Bihar Bottling Plant

Campa Cola, under Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, is opening a bottling plant in Bihar's Begusarai district, marking a key step in its expansion in eastern India. The brand's aggressive pricing challenges Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, aiming for Rs 1,000 crore turnover by FY25 as it broadens its product range.

Campa Cola, a brand owned by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, is setting up a new bottling facility in Bihar's Begusarai district, occupying 35 acres of land. This strategic expansion underscores the brand's rapid growth strategy in eastern and northeastern India, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, which entered the booming beverage sector in August 2022 by acquiring Campa Cola, continues to bolster its infrastructure across India. This move comes just months after a similar plant was launched in Assam in February, solidifying Campa Cola's presence in the Northeast.

In direct competition with leading cola brands like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, Campa Cola has disrupted the market with its competitive pricing strategy. The brand aims to achieve a Rs 1,000 crore turnover in FY25, as it expands its beverage offerings and increases its footprint domestically and internationally.

