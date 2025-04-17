Gadkari Unveils Highway Projects Worth Over Rs 4,000 Crore in Odisha

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled a major infrastructural initiative on Thursday, introducing 19 national highway projects in Odisha that amount to Rs 4,137 crore. The function, held at Baramunda Maidan in Bhubaneswar, saw Gadkari laying the foundation for 17 new undertakings and inaugurating parts of two existing highways.

Attendees included Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo, alongside other notable figures. The projects, amounting to Rs 2,905 crore, will involve constructing new roads and expanding existing paths across Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh districts, covering a total stretch of 105 km.

Additionally, Gadkari laid foundations for four bridges valued at Rs 427 crore, which will extend over 4.82 km, enhancing the Berhampur-Gopalpur and Rourkela-Biramitrapur highways under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund. He also opened two sections of NH-59 and NH-130CD, spanning 44 km, developed at a cost of Rs 841 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)