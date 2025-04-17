Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: The US-China Tariff Showdown

China and the US are in discussions to resolve their ongoing tariff war. Beijing urges Washington to halt its pressure tactics and seeks dialogue based on mutual respect. China plans to leverage its dominance in rare earth minerals and agricultural imports, critical to the US economy and defense.

China announced on Thursday that it is in 'working-level communication' with the United States to resolve their tariff war, which has stymied international trade. However, it made clear that the responsibility for deescalation lies with the initiator.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry, led by spokesperson He Yongqian, responded to US President Donald Trump's challenge that 'the ball is in China's court' by invoking a proverb: 'The person who tied the bell must be the one who unties it.' This underscores Beijing's stance that Washington should back off its aggressive tactics.

Amid this impasse, China appointed Li Chenggang as its new international trade representative, signaling its readiness to engage in substantive talks. Analysts caution that while the US leverages tariffs, China holds cards like rare earth exports and significant agricultural trade, vital to American interests.

