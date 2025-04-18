Left Menu

China's FDI: A Mixed Quarter Revealed

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China saw a decline of 10.8% from January to March compared to the previous year, totaling 269.2 billion yuan. However, March showed a promising 13.2% year-on-year growth, indicating potential recovery despite the overall drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:46 IST
China's FDI: A Mixed Quarter Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) landscape presented a mixed picture for the first quarter of the year. According to recent data from the commerce ministry, total FDI fell by 10.8% from January to March, reaching 269.2 billion yuan ($36.86 billion).

Despite the overall decline in the quarterly figures, there was a silver lining. In March alone, FDI exhibited a year-on-year growth of 13.2%, suggesting a rebound in investor confidence in the Chinese market.

The fluctuating investment figures are further underscored by the current exchange rate, where $1 equals 7.3033 Chinese yuan renminbi, adding layers to the economic implications. These developments hint at a complex economic environment amidst global and domestic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025