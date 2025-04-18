Left Menu

Loco Pilots Demand Night Relaxation of Speed Control Restrictions

Loco pilots in India are calling for the removal of night restrictions on the push-button constant-speed control system (BPCS) in certain railway zones. They argue the system enhances safety and efficiency. Authorities imposed restrictions to prevent pilot inattentiveness. Pilots claim inconsistent norms among zones and demand nationwide relaxation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:29 IST
Loco pilots in India have voiced their concerns over the restrictions on using the push-button constant-speed control system (BPCS) during nighttime operations in certain regions. This system allows pilots to set and maintain a desired speed, potentially increasing safety and operational efficiency.

Authorities in zones like the North Central Railway have implemented these restrictions due to incidents where some pilots reportedly became inattentive, even dozing off, causing safety concerns. Despite these risks, pilots argue that such norms are inconsistent, especially with no restrictions in southern zones.

The Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO) has actively pursued answers through the Right to Information Act, seeking clarity on whether the RDSO, responsible for BPCS, recommended these limitations. The pilots stress the system's benefits in terms of alertness, safety, punctuality, and energy savings, urging a reconsideration of these restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

