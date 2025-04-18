Tragic Highway Incident Spurs Protest: Nine Camels Killed

A tragic incident on the Bharatmala highway near Laxman Nagar toll plaza left four adult camels and five calves dead, sparking significant unrest among local villagers. The accident occurred late Thursday night when an unidentified vehicle struck the animals.

The following morning, the community protested by blocking the highway for nearly three hours, demanding immediate action. Calls for increased patrols, animal alert signboards, and compensation dominated the dialogue as the frustrated villagers expressed their concerns to authorities.

Bhojasar authorities, led by Station House Officer Ashok Bishnoi, quickly responded with veterinary aid for the injured camels and launched an investigation utilizing CCTV footage. As Rajasthan's state animal, any harm to camels involves severe legal repercussions.

