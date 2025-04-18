Left Menu

Tragic Highway Incident Spurs Protest: Nine Camels Killed

An unidentified vehicle struck and killed nine camels on the Bharatmala highway, leading to protests by local villagers in Bhojasar area. The villagers blocked the highway, demanding justice, compensation, and preventive measures. Law enforcement is investigating the incident, checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

Jodhpur | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:31 IST
  • India

A tragic incident on the Bharatmala highway near Laxman Nagar toll plaza left four adult camels and five calves dead, sparking significant unrest among local villagers. The accident occurred late Thursday night when an unidentified vehicle struck the animals.

The following morning, the community protested by blocking the highway for nearly three hours, demanding immediate action. Calls for increased patrols, animal alert signboards, and compensation dominated the dialogue as the frustrated villagers expressed their concerns to authorities.

Bhojasar authorities, led by Station House Officer Ashok Bishnoi, quickly responded with veterinary aid for the injured camels and launched an investigation utilizing CCTV footage. As Rajasthan's state animal, any harm to camels involves severe legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

