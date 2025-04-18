Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Engaged Couple on Expressway
A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway claimed the lives of recently engaged couple Alok Kumar and Sandhya when their motorcycle was struck by a truck. Sandhya's sister, Kajal, was injured. The police are investigating the crash, which occurred near Nera Kabulpur village.
A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of a recently engaged couple, who were hit by a truck while on their motorcycle on the Purvanchal Expressway, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded near Nera Kabulpur village under the Loni Katra police jurisdiction. The deceased, identified as Alok Kumar, 28, from Mainpuri, and his fiancée, Sandhya, 25, from Ambedkar Nagar, were trying to overtake a truck when the collision occurred.
Sandhya's younger sister, Kajal, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment after being transferred to Lucknow. Authorities have launched an investigation and have notified the families of the deceased.
