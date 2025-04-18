Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Engaged Couple on Expressway

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of a recently engaged couple, who were hit by a truck while on their motorcycle on the Purvanchal Expressway, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded near Nera Kabulpur village under the Loni Katra police jurisdiction. The deceased, identified as Alok Kumar, 28, from Mainpuri, and his fiancée, Sandhya, 25, from Ambedkar Nagar, were trying to overtake a truck when the collision occurred.

Sandhya's younger sister, Kajal, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment after being transferred to Lucknow. Authorities have launched an investigation and have notified the families of the deceased.

