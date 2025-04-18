Tragic Collision on Saharanpur-Ambala Highway

In a tragic incident on the Saharanpur-Ambala highway, an ambulance crash left two people dead and three critically injured. The collision involved a speeding SUV that slammed into the ambulance, resulting in the instant deaths of patient Raees and driver Farman, authorities reported.

The family of Raees, including his wife Gulnaz, 10-year-old son Abdullah, and cousin Tafi, were also traveling in the ambulance and sustained severe injuries, necessitating immediate hospital treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, the SUV driver fled the scene post-collision, and law enforcement is currently conducting a search. The SUV has been seized, and the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)