Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Saharanpur-Ambala Highway

A fatal collision between an ambulance and a speeding SUV on the Saharanpur-Ambala highway resulted in the deaths of patient Raees and ambulance driver Farman. Three other passengers were seriously injured. The SUV driver fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:37 IST
Tragic Collision on Saharanpur-Ambala Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Saharanpur-Ambala highway, an ambulance crash left two people dead and three critically injured. The collision involved a speeding SUV that slammed into the ambulance, resulting in the instant deaths of patient Raees and driver Farman, authorities reported.

The family of Raees, including his wife Gulnaz, 10-year-old son Abdullah, and cousin Tafi, were also traveling in the ambulance and sustained severe injuries, necessitating immediate hospital treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, the SUV driver fled the scene post-collision, and law enforcement is currently conducting a search. The SUV has been seized, and the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025