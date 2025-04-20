Japan US Auto Tariff Talks: Easing Import Safety Rules?

Japan is reportedly contemplating the relaxation of automobile safety standards for imports, as it seeks to mitigate the tariff impact from the United States, according to Nikkei Asia.

While Japan faces 24% levies on its exports, a universal 10% tariff and a significant 25% duty on cars remain. As Japan and the U.S. adhere to different safety benchmarks, Tokyo views the easing of crash test standards as a potential leverage point in the ongoing trade discussions.

Amid President Trump's aggressive trade strategies which have disrupted global markets and amplified recession fears, Japan hopes to alleviate reciprocal tariffs affecting its economy. Trump indicated progress in the recent tariff negotiations, marking a step forward in resolving the tariff tensions.

