Left Menu

Pacific Group's Bold Expansion: Jaipur's Upcoming Luxury Shopping Mall and Hotel

Pacific Group, a prominent real estate company, plans to build a 15 lakh square foot shopping mall and a hotel in Jaipur, to meet growing demand for premium retail and hospitality spaces. The project, while part of a broader expansion effort, is set to become operational by the end of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:28 IST
Pacific Group's Bold Expansion: Jaipur's Upcoming Luxury Shopping Mall and Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its footprint, real estate giant Pacific Group is set to develop a sprawling 15 lakh square foot shopping mall and an accompanying hotel in Jaipur. This decision is fueled by the burgeoning demand for premium retail spaces in the region, as stated by the company's Managing Director, Abhishek Bansal.

With an existing portfolio of nine shopping malls across major cities such as Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Dehradun, Pacific Group aims to enhance its reach in Jaipur. The new site, spanning 11 acres, will feature a shopping mall expected to be operational by the end of 2026 and a hotel with 130 rooms managed by a prominent hospitality chain, opening its doors in 2027.

Bansal highlighted the successful performance of the company's existing properties, particularly in the food and beverage segment, and expressed optimism regarding the growth potential of organised retail in India. He also dismissed concerns about the impact of e-commerce on physical retail, underscoring the dynamic evolution of the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025