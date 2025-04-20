Pacific Group's Bold Expansion: Jaipur's Upcoming Luxury Shopping Mall and Hotel

In a strategic move to expand its footprint, real estate giant Pacific Group is set to develop a sprawling 15 lakh square foot shopping mall and an accompanying hotel in Jaipur. This decision is fueled by the burgeoning demand for premium retail spaces in the region, as stated by the company's Managing Director, Abhishek Bansal.

With an existing portfolio of nine shopping malls across major cities such as Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Dehradun, Pacific Group aims to enhance its reach in Jaipur. The new site, spanning 11 acres, will feature a shopping mall expected to be operational by the end of 2026 and a hotel with 130 rooms managed by a prominent hospitality chain, opening its doors in 2027.

Bansal highlighted the successful performance of the company's existing properties, particularly in the food and beverage segment, and expressed optimism regarding the growth potential of organised retail in India. He also dismissed concerns about the impact of e-commerce on physical retail, underscoring the dynamic evolution of the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)