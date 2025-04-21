Hyundai's Dominance in Indian SUV Market: A Landmark Growth
Hyundai Motor India saw its SUV sales soar to 68.5% of total sales last fiscal year, reflecting an 8% growth. The automaker projects SUV contribution to exceed 70% next year. Significant customer shifts include a rising demand for sunroof-equipped and ADAS-featured vehicles, indicating a trend towards premium offerings.
Hyundai Motor India wrapped up the last fiscal year with SUVs making up a substantial 68.5% of total sales, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The automaker anticipates this figure will surpass 70% in the coming year.
The FY25 figures reveal Hyundai sold 7,62,052 units in total, with 5,98,666 domestic sales and 1,63,386 units exported. This surge aligns with a noticeable shift in customer preferences, particularly towards sunroof-equipped vehicles, which now make up 53% of the sales, highlighting the trend towards premium features.
The company reported a doubling in the contribution of ADAS-equipped variants, rising to 14.3% from 6.7% in FY24. Hyundai's array of SUV offerings, including popular models like Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson, underscores its market prowess and commitment to innovation.

